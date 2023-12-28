QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
QHSLab Stock Performance
OTCMKTS USAQ remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
QHSLab Company Profile
