Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 73,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 121.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MARB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

