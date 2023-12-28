Quaker Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.75. The stock had a trading volume of 583,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.34. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

