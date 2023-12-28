Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,052 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.43. 2,133,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,198. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

