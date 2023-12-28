QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.67

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.55, with a volume of 445741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 69,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,143.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.