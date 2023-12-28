Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $54,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PWR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $216.20. 140,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,328. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.20.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

