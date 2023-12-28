Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 2,840.0% in December

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 2,840.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 37,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.45. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

