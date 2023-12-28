Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.70. Ready Capital shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 173,217 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

