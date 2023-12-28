Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.95 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.