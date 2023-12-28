Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Recruit Stock Up 0.6 %

Recruit stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Recruit has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

