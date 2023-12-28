Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3948958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

