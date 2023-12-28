Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 4.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.55. 210,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 793,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Replimune Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

