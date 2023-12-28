Reviewing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Expion360 has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 363.34, suggesting that its share price is 36,234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -102.98% -73.21% -46.75% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million 5.26 -$7.54 million ($0.96) -5.68 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expion360.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

