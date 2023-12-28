Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Sells 57,601 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 22.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $63,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. 818,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,424. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

