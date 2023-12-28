Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $438.35. 1,121,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.33. The company has a market capitalization of $350.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.79.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
