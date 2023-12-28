RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.190-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $34.98 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

