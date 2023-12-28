Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 1.5 %

RSKD opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.