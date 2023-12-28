Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $181.38. The stock had a trading volume of 276,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

