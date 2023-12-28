Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after buying an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,321. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.