Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 176,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 4,576,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,375,662. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.