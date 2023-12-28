Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 27,045 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,832 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.