Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 19.62%. Analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

