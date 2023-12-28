Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 16th

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

