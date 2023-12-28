Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $311.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

