Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 88,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 5,777,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,024,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

