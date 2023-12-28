Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 925,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

