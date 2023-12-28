Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.71. 1,638,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,007,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

