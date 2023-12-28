Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Buys 671 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,071. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

