Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.57. 683,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,579. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

