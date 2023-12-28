Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.92. 1,357,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,299. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

