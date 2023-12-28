Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 2,983,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,721,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

