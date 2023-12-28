Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,866 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,090,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $56.03. 192,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

