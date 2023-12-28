Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,299. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

