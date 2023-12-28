Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.53. 164,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,136. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

