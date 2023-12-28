Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 2,825,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

