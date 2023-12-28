RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,885 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 643,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,134. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

