RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 161,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.