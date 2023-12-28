RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,308 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.