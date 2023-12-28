RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

