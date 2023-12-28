RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.06 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 71,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.39. 13,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

