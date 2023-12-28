RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

