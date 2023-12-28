RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $165.75. 1,087,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.