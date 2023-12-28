RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 746,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,566. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

