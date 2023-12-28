RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,268 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,073. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

