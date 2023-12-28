RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.47. The company had a trading volume of 580,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,756. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.