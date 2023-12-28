RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.57. The company had a trading volume of 294,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

