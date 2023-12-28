RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.35. The company had a trading volume of 229,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,788. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $208.04 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

