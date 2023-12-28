RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

