RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $170.64. The company had a trading volume of 971,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

