RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.